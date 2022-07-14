New 4 Way Stop at West 9th and Virginia Street

Effective yesterday morning the intersection of West 9th and Virginia Streets in Ferdinand is now a 4 way stop. Stop signs have been placed on both corners of 9th Street at the Virginia Street intersection. This was done to provide a clearer line of sight for motorists traveling along Virginia Street approaching West 9th. In addition, the south side of 9th Street, from Main Street to Virginia Street, is now a restricted parking zone.

Traffic signs have been posted stating that parking is prohibited between the hours of 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday. This was done to reduce parking congestion on WEST 9th Street, which at times was reduced to a single lane of travel, and to give large vehicle traffic more room with which to make turns.

These actions were approved by the Ferdinand Town Council at its June 21st meeting and come following many months of study and discussion with police officials and adjacent property owners.