New Laws that went into effect July 1st

This year, the General Assembly passed a number of measures to improve our already great state. A vast majority of these new laws go into effect today, July 1.

Here are a few of the new laws now in effect.

Ensuring Parents’ Voices are Heard

SEA 83 and HEA 1130 require school boards to allow public comment before taking final action on a topic. These laws also put restrictions on when virtual meetings can be held, creating a more open and direct line of communication between parents and administrators.

Fighting Human Trafficking

SEA 155 increases the criminal penalty for purchasing the services of a human trafficking victim so the trafficker and purchaser face the same punishment. This new law also requires law enforcement to report these cases to the Indiana attorney general’s office so investigations can be coordinated as needed.

Clarifying the Definition of Rape

To ensure victims of rape receive justice, HEA 1079 puts in state law the concept of “no means no.” With this new law, a person’s attempt to physically or verbally refuse sexual contact will now be grounds for rape charges.

Protecting Tenants

An eviction case can substantially hinder a renter from securing future housing, even if the case was resolved and the tenant was never evicted. HEA 1214 puts in place protections for tenants by ensuring that if you were subject to an eviction case, but not actually evicted, the court history is sealed from public view.

Preserving Fairness in Girls’ Sports

HEA 1041, which I sponsored, specifies that only biological females can compete in girls’ sports at K-12 schools. This bill protects fair competition and promotes respect for the hard work young ladies put into achieving athletic excellence.

Defending the Right to Bear Arms

HEA 1296 reinforces Hoosiers’ Second Amendment right by joining more than 20 other states that have removed the burden of getting the government’s permission to carry a handgun.

To view these new laws, as well as others passed this session, visit iga.in.gov.