Noblesville Man arrested for OWI

A Noblesville Man is behind bars for OWI. At approximately 8 AM yesterday morning, The Jasper Police Department located a suspicious male subject in a U-Haul behind Jasper City Hall. Upon checking on the subject, it was determined that the male subject showed signs of intoxication. The male subject was identified as 34-year-old Bryce Querin of Noblesville. Querin was transported to Memorial Hospital where he tested .09 on the certified chemical test. Querin was charged with OWI and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

