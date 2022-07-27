On the Hill 5K set for September 17 at Saint Meinrad Archabbey

Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an in-person and virtual On the Hill 5K walk/run on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Registration is now open for the event.

Registration is $20 per person before September 1, and $25 after. The fee for kids ages 15 and under is $10 each. A free t-shirt will be provided to all registered participants. There will be two water stations along the route and refreshments at the finish line.

Proceeds will benefit the Isaiah 117 House serving Spencer and Perry counties.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female in each age range ( under 12, 12-17, 18-30, 31-50, 50+), as well as attendance prizes (must be present to win). The registration form is at www.saintmeinrad.org/onthehill5k.

The On the Hill 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, with registration open at 8 a.m. The start/finish line is at the Archabbey Gift Shop, along State Road 545.

Participants are welcome to join the Saint Meinrad monks for Mass in the Archabbey Church before the race at 7:30 a.m. (running clothes welcome).

Parking is available in the Gift Shop and Abbey Caskets parking lots. For more information, contact Jill Memmer at (812) 357-6616 or jmemmer@saintmeinrad.edu.