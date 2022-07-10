Osburne “Oz” Brockman Gibson, Jr., age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after a lengthy illness, at Alive Hospice Residence Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee.

Oz grew up in Jeffersonville, Indiana where he lettered in both basketball and baseball at Jeffersonville High School. He was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky basketball teams and never failed to watch and cheer on the Cats.

Oz and his brother, Chris, operated the Gibson’s Supermarket in Galena, Indiana for many years. After moving to Florida in the early ‘90s, Oz worked at Bonita Bay, a gated community, as an Irrigation Manager. He loved playing golf with family and friends on the three championship courses that were on-site at Bonita Bay. He will be remembered for his quick wit and endless stories.

Oz was preceded in death by his parents, Osburne “Gibby” and Charleen (Vick) Gibson; his son Eric and his sister, Charlotte. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy (Stephens) Gibson; sons, Brian (Annetta) and Bruce (Lisa) Gibson; stepsons, Brian (Kim) and Scott Skibba; brothers, Pete and Chris Gibson; and 5 grandsons.

Funeral services for Osburne Gibson will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Nass and Son Funeral Home, Huntingburg . Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Pastor Mike Turner will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Monday, July 11th from 3-7:00 p.m., E.D.T. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest or a local food pantry of their choice. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com