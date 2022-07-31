Ramona K. Pfaff, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

Ramona was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on June 6, 1945, Ben and Henrietta (Dischinger) Seng.

Ramona retired from German American Bank after working 30 plus years as a clerical worker.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and volunteered during the bereavement meals.

She had a passion for cooking and baking for her family, friends, and neighbors. She was the most generous person you could meet. She would give anything she had if you needed it. She kept a beautiful home she lived in for 52 years and loved to decorate it and host many gatherings there. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children; Father Aaron Pfaff, Greenville, IN, Renee (Troy) Vincel, Bloomfield, IN, and Ross (Dana) Pfaff, Fort Worth, Tx, one brother; Mike (Helen) Seng, Dubois, IN, three grandchildren; Addison, Chase and Grace Pfaff, three sisters; Sister Paulette Seng, Jane Benda, Marilyn Seng, and one brother; Mike Seng, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and one sister; Kathleen Ebert and one brother; Dick Seng.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Ramona K. Pfaff. will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Raphael Catholic Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Saint Benedict of Ferdinand or to a favorite charity.

