Relay for Life Cars for Cure This Saturday In Jasper

The relay for life is hosting cars for cure on Saturday, July 9th at 711 main st in jasper. Registration will be from 8a-noon and awards will be presented at 3 pm. Bring your custom, classic, street rod, or muscle car for all to see and help out a great cause.

The entry fee is 15$ and the first 50 entries will receive a plaque. There will be trophies awarded for top 20, mayor’s choice, top vehicle by decade, special interest, best rat rod, survivor, top 3 jeeps, top 3 motorcycles, and many door prizes. Food will also be available from wood capital pizza, Archies bbq, stay brewed coffee, and u-do-it sno cones. For more information about the event or to register, you can contact tina berg (812)-630-5691 or by email at Tina.berg@yahoo.com