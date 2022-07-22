Republicans in the Indiana Senate Unveiled the New Abortion Legislation

The only way women in Indiana could get an abortion under the state’s new proposed abortion law would be if they are raped or their life is in danger. Republicans in the Indiana Senate unveiled the new legislation yesterday. It would ban all abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. Senate President Rodric Bray says the goal of the new law is to ‘protect life.’ The legislation would not outlaw the morning after pill or many medical procedures for failed pregnancies. Women who claim to need an abortion because of rape would not have to fill out a police report but would have to sign an affidavit. Voting on the plan starts next week.

