The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 150 near Shoals.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 18, SR 150 will be closed to allow for a small structure replacement. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be one of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is expected to last until late fall.

Throughout the operation, the road will be closed to through traffic. Local residents will have access up to the point of closure but all others should use the official detour following U.S. 50, S.R. 60, S.R. 37, and S.R. 56.