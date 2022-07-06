Rock Lotto event is set for its annual return to the historic Astra Theatre

The fan-favorite event, Rock Lotto, is set up for its annual return to the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper on Saturday, July 9. Doors for this performance will open at 6:30 p.m. with bands scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets are $10.

This is a fundraiser event going on its fourth year. Local musicians will join in the competition, and the participants will be “drafted” to form new bands for the event. The newly formed bands will then each perform a few songs as they try to impress to the audience that they deserve to take home the jackpot of being named the big winners of the 2022 Rock Lotto.

Every admission ticket purchased comes with 10 votes. As the fledgling bands vie for dominance, audience members will cast their votes. Will you split your votes among a few stand out groups, or will you go all in on one brand new band with obvious rock star status in their future? A winner for the evening will be announced at the conclusion of the event. In addition to sharing the evening with the bands of Rock Lotto, make plans to attend events from the

newly announced schedule of 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows for the second half of the season. Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.AstraTheater.com. The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.