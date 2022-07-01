Rotary Club of Jasper Names Joyce Fleck Club President

Joyce Fleck officially became the new president of the Rotary Club of Jasper for the 2022-2023 year at the club’s recent weekly meeting on Thursday, June 30.

Fleck, Executive Director of TRI-CAP, succeeds Manda Combs, Wealth Advisor for Old National Bank. Fleck has been a member of the Rotary Club of Jasper for 10 years and is excited to take the helm. “Rotary is a phenomenal organization in which everyone is welcome and encouraged to change the world one small step at a time by providing service above self,” said Fleck. “There are 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe. Our local Rotarians are some of the brightest minds, biggest hearts, and practical doers that you’ll ever meet! And, they’re a lot of fun too!”

Fleck steps into her role as president after a successful year with Combs at the helm. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the Rotary Club President,” said Manda Combs. “This year we began incorporating social activities on a regular basis and gained seven new members! It’s such an exciting time to be a part of Rotary.” After conducting virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was energized to re-engage during the last year. In August, the ninth annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet was held where Kelly Clauss was honored as the 2021 recipient. In November, the club hosted its 17th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon with the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. The Club was excited to host neighboring clubs of District 6580 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center for its “Friends of the Rotary Foundation” social event in February. In March, the club accepted applications for $12,000 in funding for Dubois County nonprofits as part of their community grants program, which will be granted in August. In May, applications were due for the 10th annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet to be held in August, which celebrates women leaders of Dubois County. The Rotary Club of Jasper is also a continued proud partner with the Jasper High School Interact Club and continues to do great work fundraising for Rotary International.

In addition to passing the gavel to Fleck, Combs recognized two Rotary Club members for exemplary service during the past year. Christian Blome, Assistant Vice President, and Dean at Vincennes University Jasper was named “Rotarian of the Year” for his work on the Rotary Board, Strassenfest, Community Grants Committee, and website redesign. Deidra Church, Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, was recognized as the Rotarian who best embodied Rotary International’s 2021-22 Theme: “Serve to Change Lives” for her work on the Community Grants Committee, as PR Chair, and through her professional career.

Additional leadership positions for 2022-2023 were also officially appointed: Immediate Past President: Manda Combs, President-Elect: Dan Collignon, Secretary: Jesse Underwood, Treasurer: Derek Budd, Sergeant at Arms: Nick Stevens, Club Service Director: Jim McFaul, Vocational Service Director: Ed Cole, Community Service Director: Christian Blome, International Service Director: Darren Patterson, Youth Service Director: Judi Brown, Membership Director: Lauren Popp, Public Relations Chair: Deidra Church, Club Administration Chair: Amy Gehlhausen, Service Projects Chair: Jim McFaul, Rotary International Foundation Chair: Vicki Englert, ATHENA Committee Chair: Julie Dutchess

The Rotary Club of Jasper meets every Thursday at noon. The weekly meetings are held in the basement of Old National Bank, and all are welcome. For more information on the Club, visit www.jasperrotary.com or “like” the Rotary Club of Jasper on Facebook.