Santa Claus Juvenile Kendall King remains missing after a week.

On July 21st Santa Claus Police Department responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village in reference to a runaway juvenile. This is an ongoing investigation and they are working hard to get Kendall back home to her family. Santa Claus Police Department is working with multiple agencies to locate Kendall. If you see her or have seen her, contact Santa Claus Police Department at 812-937-2340, Spencer County Dispatch at 812-649-2286, or 911.

you can also contact the center for missing and exploited children at 800-843-5678