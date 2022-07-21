Sharon M. Apple, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:33 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Sharon was born in Ireland, Indiana, on January 1, 1937, Otto L. and Marie O. (Stemaly) Schwenk. She was baptized in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She moved to Dale at age five and graduated from Dale High School in 1954. She was a graduate of St. Mary School of Nursing in 1957 as a registered nurse.

Sharon retired from Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a registered nurse after 42 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the St. Ann’s Society, the D of I, Oblates of St. Benedict St. Meinrad Archabbey, Legion of Mary, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Jasper Moose Lodge, Rosary Foundation, Living Rosary Association, Chaplain of the Grandmothers Club, Christ Renews His Parish Group, Senior Exercise Program, and the Singing Seniors.

Sharon volunteered at St. Charles Health Campus, Northwood Good Samaritan Nursing Home and the Lange Fuhs Cancer Center. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Memorial Hospital, Northwood Good Samaritan, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

For 60 years Sharon and her friends played cards. They especially loved playing Canasta.

She enjoyed crocheting, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Indiana Pacers, traveling and following her grandchildren in their sporting events.

She is survived by five daughters; Lisa (Fred) Knebel, Mary (Phil) Beckman, Michelle (Bill) Kress, Linda (Allan) Huebner, Staci (Eric) Smith, two sons; Kevin Apple and companion Tammy Carpinetti and Scott (Susan) Apple, 19 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is one sister; Bettye Meyer and a brother and sister who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon M. Apple will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home on Friday, July 22, 2022. The D of I and St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 2:20 p.m. before the visitation at the funeral home. The Oblates of St. Meinrad will recite the Office of the Dead and the nursing honor guard will perform a service after the rosary.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.