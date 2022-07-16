Shelley Madison Awarded 16th Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Shelley Madison has been awarded the 16th Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant.

Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Community Foundation and Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

Ms. Madison, originally from Bowling Green, is relocating to Jasper from Clearwater, Florida. She’s a remote employee for (ISC)² and holds a Master of Science degree in Communication from Middle Tennessee State University. Shelley loves the inviting, kind communities of Dubois County and is looking forward to creating a home with her partner Chris Parker.

This grant opportunity provides assistance to Shelley in establishing her new life in Dubois County.

For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at 812.482.9650.