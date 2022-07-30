Smokin’ Banjo Concert with Jim Smoak Performs Friday

Jim Smoak and guitarist, Brian Allen are making a return visit to the town of Dubois to play and sing some great blue grass banjo music.

The concert takes place Friday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dubois Branch Library Community Room.

Jim learned to play banjo as a young boy from his parents back in the 40s. He was performing on WROL radio in Knoxville, TN when he was 18 and moved to Nashville to play with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys. He became a permanent member of that group in 1954 and played at the Grand Ole Opry. He joined Hylo Brown & the Timberlines in 1958 and later, Arthur Smith and the Cracker Jacks.

Jim has made recordings with Bill Monroe, Hylo Brown, and Arthur Smith as well as recording his own records including Bayou Bluegrass – Jim Smoak and the Louisiana Honeydrippers. You can get a taste of what you will hear by going to https://jimsmoak.net/carolina-boy

This concert is free and is brought to you through a grant from Traditional Arts of Indiana. The Dubois Branch Library is located at 5506 E Main Street, Dubois, IN. Call 812-678-2548 for more information.