One Indiana lawmaker is talking about rewarding parents who adopt now that Roe has ended in America. State Rep. Tim Wesco is looking at a plan that would provide adoption tax credits for parents who adopt unwanted babies. He wants to see the legislature include a no-cost adoption plan as part of the state’s new abortion law. Wesco says being pro-life is about more than just ending abortions.

