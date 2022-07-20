State Senate Will Unveil Abortion Law Proposal Today

We’re finally going to see what is included in Indiana’s to-be abortion law. Republicans in the State Senate will unveil their proposal later today. The new law will restrict abortion in the state, but no one is saying just how restrictive it will be. Some Republicans have asked for a total ban on abortion in the state, while others are looking for exceptions and even some time for women to end their pregnancies. Indiana lawmakers are due back at the Capitol next week to begin voting on the plan.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

