In this week’s Messmer report State Senator Mark Messmer talks about On My Way to Pre-K.
As always, feel free to contact my office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.
In this week’s Messmer report State Senator Mark Messmer talks about On My Way to Pre-K.
As always, feel free to contact my office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.
Be the first to comment on "State Senator Mark Messmer talks On My Way Pre-K Program"