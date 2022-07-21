Steven J. Brzezinski Jr., age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Steven was born on November 28, 1946, to Stefan and Sabina (Chohoska) Brzezinski. He married Eileen May-Ubelhor on October 3, 2009, at the Riverwalk Gazebo in Jasper, Indiana.

He retired from Dubois Wood, where he had worked for over 30 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Eagles of Huntingburg, Indiana, and the Moose in Jasper.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, collecting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his friends.

Surviving are his wife Eileen Ubelhor-Brzezinski, Jasper, Indiana, one daughter, Sabine Raven, Owensboro, KY, one son, Randy (Samantha) Brzezinksi, Birdseye, Indiana, and three step-sons, Tim (Gloria) Ubelhor, Gentryville, IN, Scott (Angie) Ubelhor, Ferdinand, IN, and Greg (Cheyenne) Ubelhor, Ferdinand, IN, eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, three sisters, and one brother.

Preceding him in death are one grandson, two great-grandchildren, and one brother.

A Funeral Service for Steven J. Brzezinski Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.