Steven Michael “Schoppie” Schoppenhorst, age 63, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born September 17, 1958, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Ray Franklin and Louise (Ingle) Schoppenhorst. He married Valerie Jean Mullen on November of 1979 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. Steven was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg where he served as a cantor and choir member. He worked as a carpenter in furniture manufacturing and as a KJ-DJ. Steven was a true family man, a wonderful father, and husband, and loved taking trips with his grandkids. He also had a passion for karaoke and creating intricate wooden toys. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus during the holidays; and also played Batman for several charitable causes. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Schoppenhorst of Huntingburg; three children, Stephanie (Steve) Grierson of Jasper, Joshua Schoppenhorst of Oakland City, and Jennie (Richard) Hoffman of Huntingburg; two sisters, Vicki (Jr.) Meyerholtz of Velpen and Karen (Kevin) Hoffman of Ferdinand; and seven grandchildren, Tyrus, Wylon, Kryssie, Zander, Ellie, Annemarie and Ada.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Rev. Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

A visitation in honor of and celebrating Steven’s life will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 21st. A rosary prayer vigil will be prayed at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com