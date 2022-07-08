Strassenfest Talentspiel Saturday, August 6

The annual Strassenfest Talentspiel returns on Saturday, August 6, at 6:00 pm, and WBDC’s Afternoon DJ Amanda Tempel hosts this year’s festivities.

If you have talent, whether it’s singing, or dancing, maybe you have a comedy routine, whatever it is, we want to see you at the Strassenfest Talentspiel! It only costs ten dollars to enter and is open to all ages – we’ll even accept pets! The first prize is $100, $75 for second, and third place receives 50 dollars. You can register now through the end of July

Registration forms for the Strassenfest Talentspeiel are available by stopping by the WBDC studios at 458 3rd Avenue in Jasper. For more information, call (812) 634-9232.