Substance Abuse Council Grant Open for Applications

It’s Grant Application Month at the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council! Agencies and individuals working to combat substance abuse in Dubois County can apply to have their efforts funded by the Dubois County SAC. Grants fall within three categories, including Prevention/Education, Treatment/Intervention, and Criminal Justice Services. Grants must address one of three problem statements:

Lack of education and awareness among generational families regarding substance use leads to abuse, neglect, and increased criminal activity. Lack of access to and knowledge of treatment services for community members, especially those with barriers, reduces the number of services being provided. Criminal justice and other agencies lack funding to purchase equipment and supplies to identify and combat substance misuse.

The application and more details can be found here:

https://www.duboiscountyin.org/explore_dubois_county/grant_application_information.php

Any questions can be directed to dcsac@duboiscountyin.org or answered through our Facebook page, “Dubois County Substance Abuse Council.” Grants are to be submitted via email to dcsac@duboiscountyin.org no later than August 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.