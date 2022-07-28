Taswell woman arrested after leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Jasper Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 231 and SR 162 yesterday around noon. One of the drivers involved in the collision immediately fled the scene, eastbound on SR 162. Upon Jasper Police responding to the area, the driver and vehicle that had fled were located. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Taryn Ballard. Both vehicles involved in the collision were totaled.

Ballard was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving while suspended, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, and operating a vehicle with a false and fictitious plate.