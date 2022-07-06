The Last Revel set to headline 12th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival

Attention Ferdinand Folk Festival fans! Make sure to lock in this date on your scheduling devices for this fall: Saturday September 17, the Ferdinand Folk Festival, co-sponsored by Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, returns to the beautiful 18th Street Park, for our 12th annual event. Here are the 2022 performers:

Headline artists The Last Revel, who performed at the 2018 Folk Festival, are back with their original line-up and will close out the night playing from 7:30-9 pm. The Last Revel blends the genres of Folk, Old Time String Band and Indie Rock to create a unique sound known as Front Porch Americana.

Their most recent EP was released in May of this year, featuring 5 brand new songs, including lead single “Welcome to Hell” and marks the first time the original trio recorded in over five years. And we are happy to have The Last Revel as our headline artist at the 2022 Ferdinand Folk Festival!

Here are the other performers for the 2022 Folk Festival that you will see on the NextEra Energy Resources Main Stage:

Our show opener is MIKRON, consisting of local favorites Mike Cummings and Ronnie Schultz, who have been playing various gigs and venues for over 15 years. They will kick-start this year’s Folk Festival, playing from 12:00 to 12:30pm.

The Southern Sirens, a female duo out of Louisville, KY and Georgetown, IN, and who graced our Folk Fest stage in 2017, performs from 12:45 to 1:30pm.

Strings of Indian Creek, a Southern Indiana based folk rock band featuring a male-female vocal duo, and who opened the 2019 Folk Festival, will perform from 1:45 to 2:45pm.

Fort Wayne Indiana’s own Addison Agen, only 20 years old and a first runner-up on Season 13 of The Voiceis set to entertain the crowd from 3:00 to 4:00pm.

Bella White, another young, powerful and original voice, co-based in British Columbia and Nashville TN, but born in Calgary,will be on the Main Stage from 4:15 to 5:30pm

Taylor Kingman, who hails from Portland Oregon and brings a rubbed raw honest sound will play from 5:45 to 7:00pm, leading into headline artist The Last Revel at 7:30pm.

Co-presenting sponsors of the 12th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival are Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, with NextEra Energy Resources once more sponsoring the Main Stage. Kyana Woodstock is again the sponsor of our Market Stage. Founding sponsors are the Town of Ferdinand, Ferdinand News and DC Broadcasting/101 Country WBDC. Support is also provided by the Dubois County Visitors Center & Tourism Commission. Publication of additional sponsors will take place in the coming weeks.

The Ferdinand Folk Festival is a free, family-friendly, earth-friendly event which promotes music, the arts, environmental awareness & education, and wellness. Our homegrown festival provides multiple fun and educational activities for children and persons of all ages. To find out more about the Folk Festival, visit our freshly updated and much improved website: www.ferdinandfolkfestival.com in the coming weeks. You can also find us on Facebook.