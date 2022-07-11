The Next Act Announces 2022 second Half events for Astra Theatre

The Next Act announces a slate of events at the historic Astra Theatre for the second half of 2022.

The Next Act is excited to announce the schedule of events for the second half of the 2022 season at the historic Astra Theatre. There will be classic movies, a hilarious magician/comedian, and rockin’ live music all taking over the theater as live entertainment is taking to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage.

Stand-up magician, Derek Hughes, will bring his unique skill of combining magic and humor to the Astra Theatre on Saturday, August 20.

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer, Jason Wilber, is set for a solo performance on Friday, September 9. Wilbur has quite the resume, and this includes 24 years of touring alongside country/folk icon John Prine.

The cult-classic film, Rocky Horror Picture Show, will be making a return to the Astra Theatre on Saturday, October 29.

Another round of incredible music returns to the theatre with folk singer Willie Watson coming to town for a solo performance on Saturday, November 12. Watson also touts an impressive resume, and he was a founding member of the band Old Crow Medicine Show.

Also returning to the big screen at the Astra Theatre will be two classic Christmas movies. The Polar Express will be pulling into the station on Saturday, December 3, and a good ol’ fashioned family Christmas will once again be had with the screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Saturday, December 17.

Ticket and time information can be found by visiting the Next Act’s website at www.astratheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.