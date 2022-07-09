Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to be aware of products that were recalled in June. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in June:
Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Cream from Mohnark Pharmaceuticals
Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen from Aurohealth
Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen from Time-Cap Labs
Kroger Brand Acetaminophen from Aurohealth
Kroger Brand Acetaminophen from Sun Pharma
Microwavable Bowl Holders from DEMDACO
Refrigerators from Frigidaire and Electrolux
Pajama Sets from Target
Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks from Communicorp
Children’s Toys from Jungle Jumparoo
Activity Loops Toys from The Manhattan Toy Company
Electric Bicycles from Brompton Bicycle
Black Light Fixtures from Spirit Halloween
Treadmills from Nautilus
Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles from Intimidator
Bottom Freezer, French Door Refrigerators from Hisense USA
Backcountry Access Avalanche Transceivers from Elevate Outdoor Collective
Wood Baby Activity Push Walkers from Asweets
Children’s Robes from Joey
Egg Chairs from TJX
Children’s Sleepwear from Loulou Lollipop
Electrical Panels from Schneider ElectricTM
Children’s Desks and Chairs from Times Tienda
Wooden Xylophone Toys from Primark
WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters from Sienhua Group
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to June, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.
Be the first to comment on "Todd Rokita Products Recalled In June"