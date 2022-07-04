Two arrested for domestic violence in Daviess County

Police officers in Daviess County made two domestic violence arrests overnight. Officers with the Odon Police Department arrested 40-year old Brandon Truax on charges of domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14. He is being held in the Daviess County Security Center on a $25,000 bond. Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also made a domestic violence arrest. They arrested 38-year old Dallas Sims on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and resisting law enforcement. He is being held in the Daviess County Security Center without bond.
