Vincennes University Will Offer New Bachelor’s Degree Program in Nursing

Vincennes University will offer a new bachelor’s degree program in nursing at its Vincennes and Jasper campuses beginning in August. The LPN to BSN program will provide an accelerated path for licensed practical nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing as they build on the prior knowledge they accumulated as LPNs and transition to careers as registered nurses.

“We have built flexibility into this program by providing seamless access to learning that will allow LPNs to continue their careers and personal lives while simultaneously advancing their education,” VU Provost Dr. Laura Treanor said.

LPNs play a key role in the healthcare setting. This program offers the opportunity for LPNs to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and opens doors for career growth. In addition to advancement, a bachelor’s degree also improves earnings potential.

“Registered nurses are needed now,” VU Dean of Health Sciences and Human Performance Michelle Cummins said. “There is a nursing shortage in the United States and around the globe. Vincennes University’s LPN to BSN program connects students with an in-demand profession and a career that makes a difference in the daily lives of the individuals and communities they serve.”

The need for nurses is dire.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook, registered nursing is one of the top occupations for job growth. The RN profession is projected to grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030 due to nurses retiring and an aging population.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also accelerated the need for nurses. The United States may see a shortage of between 200,000 to 450,000 nurses, according to a 2022 analysis by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

VU’s LPN to BSN program is a hybrid learning format that allows VU students to achieve a work-school-life balance. Students are on campus for nursing courses one day per week, with some weeks being virtual. The program can be completed in as little as three years and prepares students to take the Registered Nurse Licensure Examination.

The program has two enrollment dates, including and .

“The LPN to BSN program will provide students with the flexibility to continue working as an LPN while receiving the high-quality education the Vincennes University Nursing Department strives to provide,” VU Associate Professor of Nursing Stephanie Garrett said.

For more information, email VU Nursing at vunursing@vinu.edu.