William “Bill” D. Shimer, age 68, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was born in Washington, Indiana, on December 20, 1953, to Charles and Martha (Bement) Shimer. He married June Neukam on April 17, 1982, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was a 1973 graduate of Petersburg High School; this was the last graduating class for that

school.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served in Vietnam.

He was currently working for Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

He was very passionate about the Northeast Dubois Marching Band and attending their events. He enjoyed Legos, Dungeons, and Dragons, and reading.

Surviving is his wife June Shimer, Haysville, IN, two sons, Joseph Shimer, Haysville, IN, Zachary Shimer, Muncie, IN, and two sisters, Terri (Thomas) Papai, Kingswood, TX, and Yvonne “Annie” (Bert) Brittingham, Frisco, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and an infant son, William Joseph Shimer.

A memorial service for William “Bill” D. Shimer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites at the funeral home as there will be no burial at this time.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.