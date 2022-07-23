William M. “Bill” Newton, Jr., 84, of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at The Waters of Huntingburg.

Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan on , 1938 to Bill and Shirley ( Cummins) Newton. He served in the United States Army and worked at a golf course as a greenkeeper. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.

He is survived by his son, William Newton of Avon Park, Florida and a daughter, Teresa Hammond of Sebring, Florida.

There are no services at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com