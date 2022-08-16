16-Year-Old Killed by 18-Year-Old in Shooting at Bus Stop in Greenwood

We are waiting for a motive in a shooting that saw a 16-year-old boy killed at a school bus stop in Greenwood. The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. yesterday. Greenwood Police say an 18-year-old walked up to the 16-year-old as he was waiting to catch the bus to Whiteland Community High School, and shot him. The 18-year-old then fled. Police arrested Tyrique Radford El a little while later. Investigators say the shooting was targeted, but they are not saying why.

