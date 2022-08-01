2022 Strassenfest Pageant Winners

The Strassenfest Little Miss and Mister and Junior Miss and Miss Strassenfest Pageant took place on Saturday.

Here are the winners of the Pageant:

Little Miss and Mister Jasper Strassenfest Pageant Winners!

Little Miss Best German Attire – Penelope Marinin the daughter of Dmitry and Jade Marinin, will be in the 2nd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Little Mister Best German Attire – Cohen Begle the son of Victoria and Cole Gray & Jesse & Danielle Begle, will be in the 2nd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

Little Miss 2nd RunnerUp- Cecelia Nealy the daughter of Wayne and Maria Nealy, will be in the 3rd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Little Mister 2nd RunnerUp – Harrison Williams the son of Aaron and Cassie Williams, will be in the 2nd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

Little Miss 1st RunnerUp – Mariell Schnell, the daughter of Randy and Keena Schnell, will be in the 3rd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Little Mister 1st RunnerUp – Maximilian Peltier the son of Caleb and Hannah Peltier, will be in the 2nd grade at Jasper Elementary School

Little Miss – Carys Voegerl the daughter of Ottie and Meredith Voegerl, will be in the 3rd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Jr Miss Winners

Congeniality- Addison Schnarr, daughter of Greg and Dana Schnarr. Will be in 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

2nd Runner Up- Haley Hallett, daughter of Chris and Shanna Hallett. Will be in 8th grade at Jasper Middle School.

1st Runner Up and Photogenic- Audrey Hoffman, daughter of Mark and Nicki Hoffman. Will be in 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Jr Miss Strassenfest- Erin Verkamp, daughter of Max and Jennifer Verkamp. Will be in 7th grade at Jasper Middle School.

Miss Strassenfest Winners:

Congeniality- Isabella Roberts, daughter of Tim and Nikki Roberts. Studying History and Law & Society at Purdue University.

Photogenic- Celeste Eby, daughter of Dan and Linda Eby. Will be studying Elementary Education at Marian University.

2nd Runner Up- Lauren Verkamp, daughter of Max and Jennifer Verkamp. Studying International Business and Economics at Xavier University.

1st Runner Up – Hannah Seibert, daughter of Brent and Karin Seibert.Studying Exercise Science Pre-Athletic Training and Physical Therapy at the University of Evansville.

Miss Strassenfest- Ava Collins, daughter of John and Nicole Collins. Studying Media with a concentration in Film Production and a specialization in Screenwriting.