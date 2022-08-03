2900 pesticide jugs recycled during Dubois County Solid Waste District’s annual Ag Day

Farmers and land managers took advantage of the opportunity to recycle their plastic pesticide jugs at the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s annual Agriculture Recycling Day on the morning of Wednesday, August 3. Approximately 2900 plastic pesticide jugs were recycled during the morning event by 26 participants. Additionally, farmers brought in over 1000 gallons of used oil to be recycled.

“The farmers and land managers appreciate this recycling event,” District director Carla Striegel-Winner stated. “We love that we have some that bring 13 jugs while others bring hundreds. Also, we are pleased that we can offer bulk oil recycling for them. It’s a great event.”

The Dubois County Solid Waste District thanks county farmers and land managers for taking time out of their busy day to recycle and do the right thing for themselves, their neighbors and their community.

The annual jug recycling event is through a special partnership with local recycler Jasper Salvage. The District would like to thank Jasper Salvage for supplying a dumpster for the event and the Dubois County Highway Department for supplying a dump truck for transport as well.

Residents wanting more information about other recycling and proper disposal in the county can go to www.duboiscountyrecycles.org or check out the District facebook page.