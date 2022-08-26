Accident in Dubois County Claims a Life

Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 PM Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi-rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. . The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

The roadway was closed for approximately eight hours while emergency crews cleared the scene and unload the milk into another tanker. The roadway has since reopened. The identity of the deceased will be released upon notification of the family.

Assisting agencies included the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Haysville Fire Department, INDOT, Jasper Street Department, Stork’s Towing, and the Dubois County Coroner’s Office