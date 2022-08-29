Accident in Jasper On Friday Claimed a Life

An accident in Jasper claims a life. Friday at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a personal injury crash at the intersection of State Road 162 and Meridian Road. First responders arrived on the scene a short time later and found a fully engulfed SynEnergypropane truck driven by Nathan A. Cooper. Cooper was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash. Also, involved in the crash was a 2018 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Chasidy R. Fuhrer. Fuhrer was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office. The family has been notified.

Through the investigation and it was discovered that CHASIDY R. FUHRER of velpen was traveling southbound on Meridian Rd. NATHAN A. COOPER was traveling eastbound on State Road 162, west of the intersection with Meridian. As NATHAN A. COOPER approached the intersection with Meridian witnesses stated that CHASIDY R. FUHRER failed to stop at the stop sign on Meridian and entered the intersection. The crash sent both vehicles to the southeast corner of the intersection where the vehicle driven by cooper caught fire. Cooper was able to get out his vehicle after the crash. Fuhrer was entrapped in her vehicle, and extricated by the Jasper Fire Department.

The roadway was closed for approximately four and one-half hours while emergency crews cleared the scene. The roadway has since reopened. Assisting agencies included the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper Fire Department, Jasper Street Department, Dubois County Highway Department, Memorial Hospital EMS, INDOT, Ruxer’s Wrecker Service, Stork’s Wrecker Service, and the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.