ACLU and Indiana’s Abortion Providers Files Lawsuit Against Lawmakers on Abortion Law

There is a new lawsuit aimed at stopping Indiana’s new abortion law before it goes into effect. The ACLU and Indiana’s abortion providers yesterday filed a lawsuit that accuses Indiana lawmakers of violating the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges. The Republican-controlled legislature approved the new law earlier this month, it restricts abortions to only cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother. That new law is supposed to take effect on September 15th.

