Alcohol and Speed Likely Played a Role in Crash Involving 3 ISU Students

Investigators say alcohol and speed likely played a role in the crash that killed three Indiana State University students. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office yesterday said one of the students who survived the wreck said they were drinking at a party in Bloomington, Indiana before heading back to campus in Terre Haute early Sunday morning. Investigators say they were driving about 90 miles per hour when the car left the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames. Three students died, and two others were rescued. Deputies are not saying if any charges will be filed in the case.

