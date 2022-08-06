Alvenia H. Uebelhor, age 82, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away on , 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Alvenia was born on , 1939, to Ben and Margaret (Hoffman) Mathies. She married James Uebelhor on , 1959.

She was a 1957 graduate of Dubois High School.

Alvenia was a homemaker, seamstress, and owner of Uebelhor Concete lawn ornaments. She devoted her life to taking care of her family and her special needs son of 52 years.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Anns Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Schnellville Community Club, St. Anthony Community Center and a past home ec member.

She loved singing in the church choir, gardening, and spending time with family.

Alvenia is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Uebelhor, Schnellville, IN, three brothers; Brian Uebelhor, Lexington, KY, Kent (Janet) Uebelhor, Ferdinand, IN, and Gregg (Sandy) Uebelhor, Taylor Mill, Ky, six grandchildren; Austin, Olivia and Erika Uebelhor, Breanna, Makayla and Garrett Uebelhor, two sisters; Doris Hohler and Virginia Love, and one brother; Allen Mathies.

Preceding her in death is one son; Paul Uebelhor, one sister; Yvonne Mathies, three brothers; Arthur, Leroy, and Gerald Mathies.

A Mass of Christian burial for Alvenia H. Uebelhor will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. A burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel and one hour before service time at the church on , 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made Sacred Heart Church St. Isadore Parish and Sisters of St. Benedict.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.