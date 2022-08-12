ATF Has Joined Investigation into What Caused House Explosion in Evansville

The ATF has joined the search for whatever caused a house explosion in Evansville that killed three people and destroyed or damaged nearly a dozen homes. It happened yesterday in the middle of the city. Two of the people killed were inside the home, the third was a neighbor. Investigators say 11 homes were either flattened or damaged in some way. Evansville Police say the neighborhood may be closed for the rest of the week. No one is guessing what caused the explosion.

