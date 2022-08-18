Attorney General Todd Rokita Warning Hoosiers of Identify Theft

Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of the risk of identity theft victims developing a range of mental illnesses after scammers target and steal their hard-earned money.

Identity theft is a constant threat to all Americans. In 2020, nearly 50% of the country was financially harmed by identity theft, according to a study done by the Aite Group.

Injured parties often experience fear, exhaustion, and anger. When people have the stress of financial loss combined with these feelings, long-lasting mental health conditions are more likely to arise if left untreated.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans’ reported losses from identity theft grew from $3.3 billion in 2020 to $5.8 billion in 2021. This creates an even larger pool of victims at risk of developing mental illness.

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of the following red flags that could lead to identity theft:

Stolen checks, credit cards, or debit cards

Unfamiliar online purchases on financial statements

Mysterious medical charges

Emails asking for personal information

Phone calls or text messages seeking credit card or bank account information

Scammers using computer programs that track your personal information

Scammers digging through household trash to find private information.

If you believe you have encountered identity theft, please visit www.IndianaConsumer.com.

If signs of anxiety, depression, or any other form of mental illness develop, contact a physician immediately or visit www.in.gov/bewellindiana/.