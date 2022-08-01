Body Found in Northern Washington County Pond

There’s an investigation into a man’s death in a southern Indiana pond. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they found the man’s body Saturday afternoon in a pond in a rural, northern part of the county. There was an autopsy yesterday, but the sheriff’s office is not releasing a cause of death. Deputies say the case is a death investigation as of right now, but say they are also looking for other evidence in the case.
