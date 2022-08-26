Bonnie Ann Hoffman, age 80, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in her home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Bonnie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 17, 1942, to Roy and Irene (Ehrman) Carter. After the passing of Bonnie’s mother in 1955, she was adopted by her maternal grandparents, the late Anna (Vonderheide) and Paul Ehrman. She married Raymond Hoffman in 1961 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Bonnie was a devoted Catholic. She was a childcare provider for over 30 years and loved children.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, Christian Mothers of St. Anthony, and spent many hours volunteering as a communion minister for the parish.

She enjoyed the Indiana Hoosiers and Chicago Cubs. She loved playing cards, sudoku, and bingo with family and friends. She was a devoted wife and nurturing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years; Ray Hoffman of St. Anthony; four children; Keith (Ruth) Hoffman of Ferdinand, Cheryl (Tom) Austin of Ramsey, Paul (Dawn) Hoffman of Kyana, and Tammy Hoffman-Taylor (Ashley Verkamp) of Bristow; 13 grandchildren; Jason (Kate) Hoffman, Landon (Lacy) Hoffman, Lauren (Chris) Freed, Ashley (Jason) Armstrong, Lindsay (Nathan) Allen, Leigha (Travis) Arnold, Cody Austin, Brenna Hoffman, Shelby Austin, Sage Taylor, Reid Hoffman, Gabby (Eric) Barth, and

Rachel Hoffman; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy “Dottie” Mathies; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and two sisters, Rose Marie Steltenpohl and Mildred “Min” Fischer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie A. Hoffman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown chapel in Jasper, Indiana and one hour before the service at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.