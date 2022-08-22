Charles W. “Willie” Haas, age 82 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:53 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana on April, 1, 1940 to Alois and Mary Ann (Jerger) Haas. He married Carol Thyen on May 11, 1963 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Willie was the owner and operator of Willie’s Marathon in Jasper, Indiana, and also owned and operated Haas Hallmark Haus in Jasper.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, the Jasper Knights of Columbus, and the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.

He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and previously played for and was an avid supporter of the Jasper Reds. He enjoyed playing dice and card games – creating the infamous “Willie’s Rules”. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandkids, who they referred to as “Ho Ho”.

Surviving is his wife, Carol Haas of Jasper, two daughters, Lisa Schultheis (Don), Indianapolis, and Laura Otto (Kent), Jasper, one son, Lance Haas of Jasper, six grandchildren, Taylor Coburn (Jermaine), Adam Schultheis (Hailey), Matt Schultheis, Genova Schultheis, Spencer Otto (Lauren), and Reagan Otto, two sisters, Anne Waddell (Robert), Jasper, and Sylvia Bullock (Phil), Jasper, two brothers, Larry Haas (Pat), Jasper, and Tony Haas (Sharon), Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, Marilyn Vinson, and one nephew, Phillip Haas.

A Mass of Christian burial for Charles W. “Willie” Haas will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 26, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

