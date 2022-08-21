Clifford L. Mauder, age 76, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 9:56 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Clifford was born in Alfordsville, Indiana, on June 9, 1946, to Vernon and Vernelda (Weisheit) Mauder. He married Wilma Jean Duncan on June 14, 1964, in Loogootee United Methodist Church in Loogootee, Indiana.

He was a truck driver for over 50 years for various companies, including Hahn Truck Line, Stonebelt, Wabash Valley, and JFS Milling.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved being outside, working in the yard, and spending time with his dog, Lady.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Wilma Jean Mauder, Haysville, Indiana, two children, Clifford (Linda) Mauder, Jasper, IN, Christine “Tina” Alvey, Depauw, IN, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is one sister, Ellene Schmitt.

A funeral service for Clifford L. Mauder will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

