Community Foundation announces community grant awards

The Community Foundation announces its most recent round of community grantmaking from The Fund for Dubois County, its unrestricted endowment pool. A total of $66,500 was made to seven local nonprofit organizations.

The city of Huntingburg received a $20,000 grant for historic League Stadium improvements.

St. Henry Volunteer Fire Department received a $17,000 grant to upgrade extrication equipment.

St. Anthony Community Center received a $12,000 grant for a tennis court restoration project.

Southern Indiana Adult Guardianship Services (SIAGS) received a $5,000 grant to support adult guardianship services in Dubois County.

The city of Huntingburg received a $5,000 grant for a new sound system on Fourth Street and Market Street Park.

Holland Events Committee received $4,500 for a new festival stage.

Safe Haven Recovery Engagement Center received a $2,500 grant for education and training in Dubois County to reduce the stigma of addiction.

New Life Church received a $500 grant for the purchase of a new AED.

The Fund for Dubois County is made possible by local donors who have established unrestricted endowments to offer flexibility in addressing ever-changing community needs. For more information about the Community Foundation, visit dccommunityfoundation.org.