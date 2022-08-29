Community Safety Day August 31st

Community safety day is less than a week away. Jasper City Police Department Patrolman and K-9 handler, Clint Stewart, gave us an in-depth look at what community safety day is when it is, and why it is important to the community. Here is Stewart with more.

Again, community safety day is August 31st from 4 to 8 P.M and will take place behind Uebelhor and Sons Toyota located at 788 W 12th Ave, In Jasper. For more information on community safety day, contact the Jasper Police Department.