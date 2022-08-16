Cora B. Fuhrman, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

Cora was born in Alfordsville, Indiana on March 19, 1937, to Roy and Garnet (Helderman) Rodarmel. She married Lester Fuhrman on April 1, 1956, on Easter Sunday in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 9, 2020.

Cora retired from Kimball Electronics.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by one son; Ken Lester Fuhrman of Jasper and one daughter; Kristi Lynn Fuhrman of Jasper, one sister; Gloria (Marvin) McClure, one brother; Charles Rodarmel, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, one sister; Bonnie Williams, and one brother; Kenneth Rodarmel.

Funeral services for Cora B. Fuhrman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Friday, August 19th.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com