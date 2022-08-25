Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project Update

A progress meeting was held yesterday for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, RundellErnstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:

Ragle announced that delayed materials have arrived and work on the stormwater system continues.

Concrete crews are scheduled on-site the week of August 29.

The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square is closed and will remain closed until construction on this quadrant is completed.

Construction work continues to follow the pattern: begin at E 7 th St, move along Main St, then onto E 6 th St, and towards Jackson St.

Foot traffic and accessibility to building entrances will be maintained at all times.

The schedule for Phase 1 (NE & NW quadrants) will continue to be contingent on weather and supply factors.

The parking lot adjacent to City Hall remains available for 2-hour public parking.

The public is asked to observe construction signage and must follow the revised traffic detours.

The next meeting with contractor representatives is September 7th.

For specific construction questions, please contact the City of Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.