CRNA Nicholas Keesler Joins Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Nicholas Keesler, CRNA to its medical associate staff. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and other medications and monitor patients receiving and recovering from anesthesia.

Keesler received his bachelor’s degree in nursing at University of Indianapolis, and his doctor of nursing practice in nurse anesthesia from Marion University in Indianapolis. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.