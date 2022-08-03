CRNA Shawn Bumpus Joins Memorial Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Shawn Bumpus, CRNA to its medical associate staff. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and other medications and monitor patients receiving and recovering from anesthesia.

Bumpus received his bachelor’s degree in nursing at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, and his doctor of nurse anesthesia practice degree from Webster University in Saint Louis, Missouri. Bumpus is a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology and previously worked as a CRNA at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington.